1.5 million Thais at risk of cardiac arrhythmia, experts warn

Early symptoms may include palpitations and dizziness, which, if left untreated, can worsen over time and lead to serious heart-related conditions such as coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest and heart failure.
Dr Krit Jongnarangsin, an electrophysiologist at the University of Michigan, explained that symptoms among patients with cardiac arrhythmia can be categorised into three groups: slow, fast, and irregular heartbeats.
Patients with a slow heartbeat often suffer from low blood pressure and fatigue, while those with a fast heartbeat may experience palpitations. He added that patients with an irregular heartbeat may initially show no symptoms but can later develop complications such as blood clotting and even paralysis.
“These patients should receive treatment promptly to prevent the risk of severe disease,” he said.
A normal heart rate ranges between 60–100 beats per minute. Dr Krit advised those at risk to monitor their heart rate using a smartwatch.
Dr Sanisara Chandrachamnong, an electrophysiologist at MedPark Hospital, noted that in addition to abnormal heart rhythms, people with metabolic syndrome, sleep apnoea (snoring), diabetes, and high blood pressure are also at increased risk of developing cardiac arrhythmia.
She added that a fast-paced lifestyle, stress, and insufficient sleep could further trigger the onset of irregular heartbeats. People with a family history of metabolic syndrome, snoring, diabetes or high blood pressure are similarly at risk.
Dr Sanisara emphasised the importance of public awareness in mitigating the risk of heart-related diseases, saying that accurate patient information is crucial for correct diagnosis and effective treatment.
She recommended cardiac arrhythmia screening for women aged 40 and over, and men from the age of 35. Treatment options range from medication to more advanced procedures such as coronary angiograms (CAG) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
“For those not at long-term risk, medication, stress reduction, and improvements in diet and exercise can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing the condition,” she said.