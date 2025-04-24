1.5 million Thais at risk of cardiac arrhythmia, experts warn

Early symptoms may include palpitations and dizziness, which, if left untreated, can worsen over time and lead to serious heart-related conditions such as coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest and heart failure.

Dr Krit Jongnarangsin, an electrophysiologist at the University of Michigan, explained that symptoms among patients with cardiac arrhythmia can be categorised into three groups: slow, fast, and irregular heartbeats.

Patients with a slow heartbeat often suffer from low blood pressure and fatigue, while those with a fast heartbeat may experience palpitations. He added that patients with an irregular heartbeat may initially show no symptoms but can later develop complications such as blood clotting and even paralysis.

“These patients should receive treatment promptly to prevent the risk of severe disease,” he said.

A normal heart rate ranges between 60–100 beats per minute. Dr Krit advised those at risk to monitor their heart rate using a smartwatch.