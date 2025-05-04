Most Thais addicted to unhealthy, extreme-flavoured foods: survey

Poor Diet Linked to Chronic Diseases

Dr Panuwat explained that the survey was prompted by growing concern that Thai people’s unhealthy eating habits are contributing to the rise of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions.

Nutritional Knowledge Still Lacking

Dr Adisorn Wanthanasak, Deputy Director-General of the DHS, added that the survey results also showed worrying gaps in nutritional knowledge.

Only 15.15% of respondents had a good understanding of the health risks associated with salty foods, compared to 59.54% who were knowledgeable about the dangers of sugary and fatty foods.

Most Thais Avoid Asking for Less Seasoning

Dr Adisorn further noted that most Thais tend to buy food from stalls or small shops and are often reluctant to ask vendors to reduce seasoning—fearing it might spoil the taste or be seen as disrespectful. This contributes to continued unhealthy dietary habits.

