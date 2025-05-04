Most Thais addicted to unhealthy, extreme-flavoured foods: survey

A recent survey by the Department of Health Service Support (DHS) has revealed that the majority of Thai people are addicted to extremely unhealthy foods that are overly salty, fatty, or sweet, according to the DHS chief on Sunday.
Dr Panuwat Parnket, Director-General of the DHS, said the survey was conducted online in February among 52,717 people, in collaboration with a network of health volunteers across the provinces.
Key findings of the survey include:
- Frequent consumption of sweet foods and drinks:
- High intake of fatty foods:
- Regular consumption of salty foods:
Dr Panuwat explained that the survey was prompted by growing concern that Thai people’s unhealthy eating habits are contributing to the rise of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions.
Dr Adisorn Wanthanasak, Deputy Director-General of the DHS, added that the survey results also showed worrying gaps in nutritional knowledge.
Only 15.15% of respondents had a good understanding of the health risks associated with salty foods, compared to 59.54% who were knowledgeable about the dangers of sugary and fatty foods.
Dr Adisorn further noted that most Thais tend to buy food from stalls or small shops and are often reluctant to ask vendors to reduce seasoning—fearing it might spoil the taste or be seen as disrespectful. This contributes to continued unhealthy dietary habits.