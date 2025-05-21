“Broken heart syndrome” — Men face twice the risk of death compared to women



Why are men at higher risk?

Researchers found the triggers differ by gender. For women, emotional triggers such as losing a loved one, job loss, or emotional distress are common causes.

For men, physical triggers like major surgery, stroke, or bodily stress are more frequent, which tend to impact the heart more severely.

A key reason is that men tend to recover more slowly due to a lack of emotional support. Many men don’t openly express feelings or seek help, allowing stress to silently damage their hearts over time.



How can you recognize broken heart syndrome?

Symptoms closely resemble those of a heart attack—chest pain, shortness of breath, and unexplained fatigue—even when not exerting yourself.

Because the symptoms are similar to a heart attack, self-diagnosis is impossible. Immediate hospital examination is necessary. Don’t dismiss symptoms as “just stress” as it might be a critical cry for help from your heart.



How is broken heart syndrome treated?

Currently, no specific medication or cure exists. Doctors usually provide general heart medications to support symptoms and focus on stress management through therapy, meditation, or simply having someone to listen and understand. Emotional support can accelerate recovery more than expected.



Where does this research come from?

This study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in 2024, led by Dr Mohammad Movahed, a cardiologist at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center.

The research analyzed U.S. patient data with Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy from 2016 to 2020 using the Nationwide Inpatient Sample database, aiming to understand the condition’s incidence, high-risk groups, and complications or mortality rates.



The takeaway:

Though broken heart syndrome may seem like an emotional reaction rather than a medical condition, it can be deadly, especially in men and those lacking adequate mental health support.

Sometimes, the phrase “broken heart” is more than a metaphor. Don’t ignore your body’s signals or let “just stress” harm you for too long.

Sources: nbcnews, ahajournals