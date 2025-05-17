Air Pollution linked to high blood Pressure and heart disease risks

The Thai Hypertension Society has previously published an in-depth article exploring the link between air pollution and high blood pressure, highlighting this connection as one of the most pressing yet under-researched public health challenges today.

While fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has long been recognized for its harmful impact on general health, recent research has begun to shed light on its more specific effects—particularly on blood pressure regulation.

A study conducted among Thai military personnel between 2018 and 2020 revealed that for every 1 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m³) increase in PM2.5 levels, the risk of developing hypertension rose by 2%.

This study adds to a growing body of evidence across Asia, where many urban areas are regularly exposed to severe air pollution. Alarming spikes in cardiovascular-related deaths have been observed in correlation with poor air quality.

According to findings published in the European Heart Journal, the cardiovascular impacts of air pollution may be most pronounced in Asian countries.

These studies suggest that not only short-term exposure, but also chronic residence in polluted environments, gradually increases blood pressure over time.

This long-term exposure can silently damage the cardiovascular system, with effects that may not become apparent for years.