Health Ministry warns flu cases rising in rainy season; urges vaccination for at-risk groups

Dr Sakda Alapach, Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, stated on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) that the rainy season creates conditions conducive to the spread of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19, common cold, influenza, and RSV. Consequently, an increase in cases of these illnesses is expected.
Regarding influenza, data from the Epidemiology Division, Department of Disease Control, shows that from January 1 to May 19, 2025, there have been a total of 333,982 reported cases, with 45,975 hospital admissions.
The highest number of cases occurred in children aged 5-9 years, followed by those aged 0-4 and 10-14 years. There have been 44 deaths, mainly among the elderly or those with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. Notably, nearly all deceased patients were unvaccinated.
There has also been a rise in cluster outbreaks in crowded places such as schools and prisons. Therefore, screening systems should be in place to identify patients showing influenza-like symptoms. Those identified should be advised to stop attending work or school and be isolated. If clusters are detected, local health authorities must be notified immediately.
Dr Sakda emphasised that high-risk groups to monitor include children, who have a high incidence of illness, as well as the elderly and people with chronic diseases who face greater risks of severe symptoms and death. He urged everyone to wear masks when in close contact with these vulnerable groups.
For those at higher risk, self-protection measures include wearing masks, frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding high-risk areas such as hospitals or crowded places, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and getting vaccinated against influenza to prevent or reduce the severity of illness.
The 2025 influenza vaccine, provided free of charge at public health facilities, covers seven high-risk groups. It is based on the Southern Hemisphere vaccine strains, which closely match the circulating strains currently found in Thailand.