Health Ministry warns flu cases rising in rainy season; urges vaccination for at-risk groups

Dr Sakda Alapach, Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, stated on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) that the rainy season creates conditions conducive to the spread of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19, common cold, influenza, and RSV. Consequently, an increase in cases of these illnesses is expected.

Regarding influenza, data from the Epidemiology Division, Department of Disease Control, shows that from January 1 to May 19, 2025, there have been a total of 333,982 reported cases, with 45,975 hospital admissions.

The highest number of cases occurred in children aged 5-9 years, followed by those aged 0-4 and 10-14 years. There have been 44 deaths, mainly among the elderly or those with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. Notably, nearly all deceased patients were unvaccinated.