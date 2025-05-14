Thailand offers free flu shot to 7 high-risk groups nationwide until August 31

The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the National Health Security Office (NHSO), is now offering free influenza vaccinations to seven high-risk groups at all medical facilities nationwide until August 31. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of seasonal influenza.
The government, through the NHSO, has procured vaccines based on the latest World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to combat circulating flu strains, Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak said on Wednesday.
A total of 4.57 million doses have been prepared and distributed across healthcare service units. The vaccines protect against three strains of the influenza virus: A (H1N1), A (H3N2), and B (Victoria lineage).
The 7 eligible high-risk groups for free flu vaccination are:
For most people, the flu causes mild symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body aches, and nasal inflammation. These symptoms usually resolve on their own. However, for individuals in these 7 high-risk groups, complications can be severe or even fatal.
The Department of Disease Control anticipates a rise in flu cases this year due to weather conditions. The government is urging people in these high-risk categories to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Vaccinations are available free of charge at any public hospital, Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospitals, Bangkok Metropolitan Public Health Centers, participating community clinics, or healthcare providers under your healthcare coverage.
You can check participating healthcare units via the Paotang app (under the "Health Wallet" menu) or call the NHSO hotline at 1330 for more information.