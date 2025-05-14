Thailand offers free flu shot to 7 high-risk groups nationwide until August 31

The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the National Health Security Office (NHSO), is now offering free influenza vaccinations to seven high-risk groups at all medical facilities nationwide until August 31. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of seasonal influenza.

The government, through the NHSO, has procured vaccines based on the latest World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to combat circulating flu strains, Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak said on Wednesday.

A total of 4.57 million doses have been prepared and distributed across healthcare service units. The vaccines protect against three strains of the influenza virus: A (H1N1), A (H3N2), and B (Victoria lineage).