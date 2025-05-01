Bangkok offers free flu vaccinations to 7 high-risk groups starting May 1, 2025

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is offering free influenza vaccinations to seven high-risk groups starting May 1, 2025, at all public health service centres across the city.
This initiative aims to reduce the severity of illness and prevent the spread of the flu during the upcoming rainy season, when flu transmission typically increases.
The BMA is committed to protecting the health of vulnerable populations, who are more likely to suffer severe complications if infected with the flu virus.
Eligible high-risk groups include:
Adults aged 65 and older
Children aged 6 months to 2 years
Pregnant women (from 4 months gestation onward)
Individuals with chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, or diabetes
Individuals with weakened immune systems, including those with asymptomatic HIV
Persons with intellectual disabilities or developmental delays
Patients with thalassemia or those with impaired or absent spleen function
How to receive the vaccine:
Those eligible can receive the vaccine free of charge at their nearest public health service centre in Bangkok.
Don’t wait! Take this opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones. Strengthen your immunity and reduce your risk of severe illness this flu season.
For more information, please contact the Bangkok Health Hotline at 1646.