Influenza cases rise in four northeastern provinces, says govt 

She explained that 6,938 influenza cases were found in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buriram and Surin from January 1 to February 10.

Of them, 3,719 cases and three deaths have been found in Nakhon Ratchasima, followed by Surin (1,753 cases), Chaiyaphum (800 cases) and Buriram (666 cases).

Most flu patients were children aged 5-9 years, followed by those aged four and three years, she explained.