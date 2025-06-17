Thailand pushes NCDs law as over 1,000 die daily from chronic diseases



Draft NCDs Act in the pipeline

To strengthen the national response, the Department of Disease Control has developed a three-pronged strategy as part of the 2023–2027 NCD action plan:

1. Smart NCD Network – Integrate partnerships across all sectors to manage NCDs.

2. NCD Health Literacy – Raise awareness, build understanding, and promote healthy behaviours nationwide.

3. NCD Ecosystem – Create enabling environments through collaboration between the state, private sector, local communities, and the public to support healthy lifestyles and self-care.

The Ministry has also drafted the Non-Communicable Diseases Act, designed to protect and promote the health of individuals affected by or at risk of developing NCDs. The draft has undergone public consultation and is now being reviewed by the Public Health Minister before being submitted to the Cabinet and later the National Assembly for consideration.

Dr Jos Vandelaer, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Thailand, stated that NCDs are a major global health burden that requires urgent attention and collaborative management. He emphasised that these diseases are largely preventable through national-level policies that protect the public from key risk factors—such as reducing tobacco use and alcohol consumption, promoting physical activity, and encouraging healthy diets.

He stressed the need for strong political leadership and policy coherence across ministries to ensure effective NCD prevention and control, noting that inter-ministerial coordination is essential for success.



Three principles for NCD prevention and control

Somkiat Pitakkamolporn, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Health Commission, said the NCD Ecosystem approach involves working across sectors beyond health to support behaviour change and create environments conducive to good health.

He noted that the National Health Commission meeting had endorsed a specific health assembly resolution on fostering physical and social environments to reduce NCDs. The resolution outlines the development of five supporting systems and mechanisms that will enable five core prevention and control measures.

These measures are underpinned by three key principles:

Behavioural economics

Fiscal mechanisms

Social credit systems

The framework is now being submitted to the Cabinet for approval, aligned with Thailand’s 2023–2027 national NCD prevention and control action plan.

In parallel, pilot projects have been launched in four regions across eight provinces to localise and implement issue-specific assemblies. These aim to create actionable, community-led measures to reduce the burden of NCDs nationwide.