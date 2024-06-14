AstraZeneca commits to collaborating with Thai government on tackling NCDs

During the meeting, Roman Ramos, Country President of AstraZeneca Thailand and Frontier Markets, and the Prime Minister discussed the company's investment plan to improve the quality of Thai lives and increase public health security.
AstraZeneca Thailand will invest approximately 6.2 billion baht (approximately US$168.5 million) over the next three years, from 2024 to 2026, to drive biomedical innovation and improve access to healthcare with a focus on tackling health challenges from non-communicable diseases in Thailand.
This will also ensure that the company continues to provide high-quality employment.
Amidst the pandemic, the Government of Thailand, AstraZeneca Thailand, and its stakeholders collaborated to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine locally. This monumental effort, a testament to a shared commitment, has saved over 140,000 lives in Thailand. The company continues its mission to expand its capacity and further contribute to the advancement of Thai healthcare.
Ramos shared, "AstraZeneca remains dedicated to the Thai community, continuing our collaborative efforts to strengthen the well-being of Thais. Today, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of death, claiming an estimated 400,000 Thai lives every year. In our meeting with the Prime Minister, we reaffirmed our commitment to facilitating equitable access and strengthening the Thai healthcare system. As we look forward to building this fruitful collaboration, we hope to be able to use the power of science and innovation to improve the impact medicine has on patients and enhance equitable healthcare access in the country."
AstraZeneca continues its purpose of changing the future of medicine and the impact it can have on lives across the globe. The company's dedication remains steadfast in ensuring patients receive continuous access to the right medicine that improves their lives and makes way for a better future.