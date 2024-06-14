AstraZeneca commits to collaborating with Thai government on tackling NCDs

During the meeting, Roman Ramos, Country President of AstraZeneca Thailand and Frontier Markets, and the Prime Minister discussed the company's investment plan to improve the quality of Thai lives and increase public health security.

AstraZeneca Thailand will invest approximately 6.2 billion baht (approximately US$168.5 million) over the next three years, from 2024 to 2026, to drive biomedical innovation and improve access to healthcare with a focus on tackling health challenges from non-communicable diseases in Thailand.

This will also ensure that the company continues to provide high-quality employment.