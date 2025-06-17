Flesh-eating disease: What to know about the deadly bacterial infection

Flesh-eating disease, or necrotising fasciitis, is a severe bacterial infection that destroys tissue beneath the skin, including subcutaneous fat, fascia, and muscle. If not treated promptly, it can be fatal. The infection spreads rapidly, commonly affecting the limbs, perineum, and torso. It is often linked to minor injuries, sea water exposure, or punctures from fish bones.
The primary cause is Streptococcus bacteria, which enter through a break in the skin. Once inside, the bacteria multiply quickly and release toxins that destroy soft tissue, cut off blood supply, and allow the infection to spread into the bloodstream.
Days 1–2:
Patients experience severe pain, swelling, and redness at the infection site. It may resemble cellulitis but involves deeper layers not visible to the eye. The pain is often out of proportion to visible signs and does not respond to antibiotics. Other signs include fever, fatigue, rapid heart rate, and dehydration.
Days 2–4:
Swelling extends beyond the visibly red area. The skin may develop blisters, turn dark, and start to die. The affected area may feel firm, and crackling sensations (gas under the skin) may be detected upon touch.
Days 4–5:
Blood pressure drops, and the patient may enter septic shock and lose consciousness.
Complications:
Necrotising fasciitis has a high mortality rate. It can lead to sepsis, nerve and blood vessel damage, and may require amputation of the affected limb.
Seek immediate medical attention. Prompt diagnosis and surgical removal of infected or dead tissue is critical. In severe cases, amputation may be necessary to save the patient’s life.