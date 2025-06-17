Flesh-eating disease: What to know about the deadly bacterial infection

Necrotising fasciitis is a rare but deadly flesh-eating infection. Early treatment is vital to prevent sepsis, amputation, or death.

Flesh-eating disease, or necrotising fasciitis, is a severe bacterial infection that destroys tissue beneath the skin, including subcutaneous fat, fascia, and muscle. If not treated promptly, it can be fatal. The infection spreads rapidly, commonly affecting the limbs, perineum, and torso. It is often linked to minor injuries, sea water exposure, or punctures from fish bones.


What causes it?

The primary cause is Streptococcus bacteria, which enter through a break in the skin. Once inside, the bacteria multiply quickly and release toxins that destroy soft tissue, cut off blood supply, and allow the infection to spread into the bloodstream.


Symptoms of flesh-eating disease:

  • High fever
  • Chills
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Sweating
  • Dizziness or fainting
  • Shock and unconsciousness


Disease progression by day:

Days 1–2:

Patients experience severe pain, swelling, and redness at the infection site. It may resemble cellulitis but involves deeper layers not visible to the eye. The pain is often out of proportion to visible signs and does not respond to antibiotics. Other signs include fever, fatigue, rapid heart rate, and dehydration.

Days 2–4:

Swelling extends beyond the visibly red area. The skin may develop blisters, turn dark, and start to die. The affected area may feel firm, and crackling sensations (gas under the skin) may be detected upon touch.

Days 4–5:

Blood pressure drops, and the patient may enter septic shock and lose consciousness.

Complications:

Necrotising fasciitis has a high mortality rate. It can lead to sepsis, nerve and blood vessel damage, and may require amputation of the affected limb.


Risk factors:

  • Skin wounds from insect bites, sharp objects, accidents, or surgery
  • Chronic conditions such as alcoholism, drug use, liver disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS, or tuberculosis
  • Recent chickenpox infection
  • Use of steroids


Treatment:

Seek immediate medical attention. Prompt diagnosis and surgical removal of infected or dead tissue is critical. In severe cases, amputation may be necessary to save the patient’s life.


Prevention:

  • Proper wound care is the best prevention method
  • Clean wounds immediately with clean water
  • Disinfect and dress wounds daily using sterile materials
  • Avoid shared pools or baths while wounds are healing
  • Wash hands before and after touching wounds
