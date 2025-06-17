Flesh-eating disease: What to know about the deadly bacterial infection



Disease progression by day:

Days 1–2:

Patients experience severe pain, swelling, and redness at the infection site. It may resemble cellulitis but involves deeper layers not visible to the eye. The pain is often out of proportion to visible signs and does not respond to antibiotics. Other signs include fever, fatigue, rapid heart rate, and dehydration.

Days 2–4:

Swelling extends beyond the visibly red area. The skin may develop blisters, turn dark, and start to die. The affected area may feel firm, and crackling sensations (gas under the skin) may be detected upon touch.

Days 4–5:

Blood pressure drops, and the patient may enter septic shock and lose consciousness.

Complications:

Necrotising fasciitis has a high mortality rate. It can lead to sepsis, nerve and blood vessel damage, and may require amputation of the affected limb.