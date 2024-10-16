Healthy eating key to avoid non-communicable diseases

ThaiHealth pointed out that there were still underprivileged people in Thailand who were unable to access healthy foods and lacked knowledge on how to consume foods properly, resulting in the risk of developing NCDs.

Underprivileged people in cities suffered from food scarcity more than those in rural areas, said the foundation’s deputy CEO, Pairoj Saonuam.

He pointed out that NCDs, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease, and mental health, killed 400,000 Thai people annually, inflicting 1.6 trillion baht in economic and social damage.

To cope with the risk of NCDs, Pairoj stressed that people should balance their diet, increase consumption of vegetables and fruits, clean vegetables to reduce chemicals, and consume only 4 grams of sweet food a day.

ThaiHealth would campaign on reducing the consumption of salty diets further, he added.