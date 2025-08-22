Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to Showcase Smart Medical Innovations at Medical Fair Thailand 2025

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, located at Booth S01 in Hall EH99, will feature 14 of Taiwan's most innovative and award-winning companies in the medical and healthcare sectors. The pavilion offers healthcare professionals and industry leaders a firsthand look at advanced technologies shaping the future of patient care.

Exhibits will be organized into three key areas: Smart Clinics, Smart Operating Rooms, and Smart Wards, demonstrating Taiwan's comprehensive "one-stop" medical technology solutions. The showcase highlights the country's leadership in AI-assisted diagnostics, digital health platforms, and precision testing. With the theme "From Taiwan with Care", the pavilion underscores Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding health with compassion and building global trust through technology.

In addition to the main exhibits, the pavilion will host the Taiwan Excellence Products Talk on 10 September at 14:00 p.m. This session, themed “Leading Smart Healthcare, Shaping Tomorrow’s Wellness,” will feature experts from Acer Medical Inc., imedtac Co., Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., and NUWA Fertility Center who will share insights on the future of medical technology.