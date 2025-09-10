Thai Hospitals Pioneer Breakthrough Cancer Therapy

In a significant advancement for Thailand's medical sector, the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital and the Samitivej Hospital Group have announced a new collaboration to research and implement CAR T-cell therapy, a highly advanced form of cell and gene therapy.

This innovative treatment offers a potential cure for up to 70% of patients with certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, particularly those who have not responded to conventional medication.

Furthermore, it is expected to reduce treatment costs by more than five times. The collaboration marks the first time such technology has been transferred from a public to a private institution in Thailand, a move that aims to elevate the country's medical standards to an international level.

"The current tourism situation is the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paisarn Sue-tanuwong, coordinator for the Thai Guides Uniting to Fight group. "The number of foreign tourists has dropped significantly, especially from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, making it almost impossible for most tourism operators to survive."

The partnership was highlighted at "The Cell Therapy & Gene Therapy Symposium 2025," an international conference held from 5th to 7th September.

The event brought together leading experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in gene and cell therapy, including: