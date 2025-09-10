Thai Hospitals Pioneer Breakthrough Cancer Therapy

In a significant advancement for Thailand's medical sector, the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital and the Samitivej Hospital Group have announced a new collaboration to research and implement CAR T-cell therapy, a highly advanced form of cell and gene therapy.
This innovative treatment offers a potential cure for up to 70% of patients with certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, particularly those who have not responded to conventional medication.
Furthermore, it is expected to reduce treatment costs by more than five times. The collaboration marks the first time such technology has been transferred from a public to a private institution in Thailand, a move that aims to elevate the country's medical standards to an international level.
"The current tourism situation is the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paisarn Sue-tanuwong, coordinator for the Thai Guides Uniting to Fight group. "The number of foreign tourists has dropped significantly, especially from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, making it almost impossible for most tourism operators to survive."
The partnership was highlighted at "The Cell Therapy & Gene Therapy Symposium 2025," an international conference held from 5th to 7th September.
The event brought together leading experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in gene and cell therapy, including:
Professor Dr Suradej Hongeng, Vice Dean at Ramathibodi Hospital, explained that while diseases like leukemia remain a major cause of death, new treatments like bone marrow transplantation offer high survival rates.
A specific technique, using stem cells from a parent, has shown a 1-year survival rate of up to 100% in children.
Clinical Professor Dr Artit Ungkanont, Dean of Ramathibodi Hospital, emphasised that the collaboration with Samitivej aims to expand access to high-standard care.
"This knowledge transfer from the public to the private sector will reduce limitations on treatment wait times and location, and can even be extended to neighbouring ASEAN countries," he said.
Dr Surangkana Techapaitoon, Deputy CEO of the Samitivej Hospital Group, noted that the partnership combines Ramathibodi's academic expertise with Samitivej’s two decades of experience in pediatric cancer care.
"This is a crucial step in positioning Thailand as a medical hub for Asia," she stated.
The symposium also featured distinguished international speakers, including Professor Philippe Leboulch from Harvard University and Professor Hideki Marumatsu from Nagoya University, who shared their expertise on gene therapy and bone marrow failure disorders, reinforcing Thailand's growing role as a leader in advanced medical technology.