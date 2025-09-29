West African Bloc Praises Thailand's Anti-Meth Addiction Pill

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lauded Thailand’s success in developing a traditional medicine innovation—a methamphetamine abstinence effervescent tablet—for drug addiction treatment, signalling a strong interest in international collaboration.

A delegation from Ghana, Nigeria, and ECOWAS recently visited the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTTAM) to study Thailand’s approach, ultimately hailing the country as a model for holistic and effective rehabilitation.

Somsak Kreechai, Deputy Director-General of the DTTAM, confirmed that the representatives were impressed by the treatment programme, which integrates modern medical science with Thai traditional medicine and local herbs.

At the heart of the praise is the innovative effervescent tablet itself.

Dr Pharm Preecha Nootim, Assistant Director-General of the DTTAM, revealed that the tablet has already garnered international recognition, winning a gold medal and a special Poland Chamber of Patent Lawyer Award at the 18th International Invention and Innovation Show: INTARG 2025 in Katowice, Poland.

The tablet has been rolled out across more than 15 health service facilities and probation departments nationwide, with over 250,000 tablets distributed to more than 5,000 patients.

Crucially, results from the programme show that nearly 90 per cent of patients successfully reduced their withdrawal symptoms within 30 days.

Earlier research also highlighted the rapid efficacy of the treatment, with a study of 519 drug users showing significant reductions within seven days across symptoms including drug craving (59.26 per cent reduction), fatigue, and insomnia.