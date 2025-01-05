Experts call for upgradation of Thai massage standards

Thai massage has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2019. The Public Health Ministry expects Thai massage to generate 200 billion in annual revenue if the country can train around 70,000 masseuses.
However, the deaths of two people triggered fears among people about Thai massage in December last year. Thai singer Chayada Prao-hom died after receiving a massage at a parlour in Udon Thani province many times, though autopsy indicated that she had not died due to Thai massage.
Singaporean tourist Lee Mun Tuck died at Patong Hospital in Phuket province after receiving Thai massage at a massage parlour whose operator had not sought permission under the laws.
Yongsak Tantipidoke, a researcher at Health Systems Research Institute’s Thai System of Health Wisdom Research Unit, urged relevant agencies to set up Thai massage standards for parlours nationwide and boost awareness about massage among people.
He also suggested a renewal of massage certification every five years instead of lifetime certification, adding that masseuses should receive training periodically to boost awareness on rules, prohibitions and precautions when providing services.
Panuwat Panket, director of the Department of Health Service Support, noted that operators of spa and massage parlours should request permission for operating healthcare venues.
Healthcare venue operators who do not have a licence would face up to six years’ imprisonment or up to 50,000 baht fine, he warned.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the ministry has a policy to leverage standards of Thai massage to boost confidence among customers, and promote massage as an alternative treatment.
“The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, the Department of Health Service Support and the Thai Traditional Medical Council have accelerated efforts to boost the potential of masseuses to improve the customers’ quality of life,” he said.
He added that masseuses who have expertise in treating seven groups of diseases would earn higher income. They are: myofascial pain syndrome, frozen shoulder, trigger finger, piriformis syndrome, herniated disc, paralysis and reproductive system syndrome.