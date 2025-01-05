Experts call for upgradation of Thai massage standards

Thai massage has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2019. The Public Health Ministry expects Thai massage to generate 200 billion in annual revenue if the country can train around 70,000 masseuses.

However, the deaths of two people triggered fears among people about Thai massage in December last year. Thai singer Chayada Prao-hom died after receiving a massage at a parlour in Udon Thani province many times, though autopsy indicated that she had not died due to Thai massage.

Singaporean tourist Lee Mun Tuck died at Patong Hospital in Phuket province after receiving Thai massage at a massage parlour whose operator had not sought permission under the laws.