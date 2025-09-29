Exercise urged as cardiovascular diseases kill 20.5 million a year

Thai health officials have urged the public to exercise more to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), warning that they remain the world’s leading cause of death, responsible for more than 20 million deaths each year.
The warning was issued by senior officials of the Public Health Ministry to mark World Heart Day on September 29.
The alert was based on figures from the World Heart Federation (WHF), which frequently reports on the global burden of CVD deaths. According to its latest data and related studies:
Dr Panumas Yarnwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the number of CVD patients in Thailand had already surpassed 260,000 and continues to rise every year.
His deputy, Suthat Chotanaphan, urged people to monitor symptoms closely. If they feel pressure, tightness, or squeezing in the centre or left side of the chest—especially if pain spreads to the left shoulder, arm, or jaw—and experience sweating, they should call the emergency hotline 1669 immediately.
Suthat said CVDs are strongly linked to high blood pressure, poor diet, high LDL cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. He stressed that prevention requires weight control, behaviour modification, and annual medical check-ups.
Dr Krissada Harnbancherd, director of the Non-Communicable Disease Division, cited WHF advice that regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to prevent CVDs. The WHF recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise per day, or 150 minutes per week.
Krissada also outlined lifestyle guidelines to lower CVD risks: