Exercise urged as cardiovascular diseases kill 20.5 million a year

Thai health officials have urged the public to exercise more to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), warning that they remain the world’s leading cause of death, responsible for more than 20 million deaths each year.

The warning was issued by senior officials of the Public Health Ministry to mark World Heart Day on September 29.

Global perspective

The alert was based on figures from the World Heart Federation (WHF), which frequently reports on the global burden of CVD deaths. According to its latest data and related studies: