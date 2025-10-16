Swamp algae or “green caviar” gains traction as global demand for plant-based protein surges

Khai Pham (swamp algae or green caviar) is emerging as one of Thailand’s most promising superfoods, benefiting from the rising global trend in plant-based protein. According to Kasikorn Research Center, the global market value for plant-based proteins derived from aquatic plants such as duckweed, wolffia, and Khai Pham is projected to reach USD 98.9 million in 2025, and expand to USD 244.8 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

In Thailand, Khai Pham is proving to be a highly profitable crop. KResearch reports that it can generate up to THB 49,600 per rai per year, outperforming major cash crops such as palm oil, cassava, sugarcane, rubber, and rice — though still below durian, which averages around THB 100,000 per rai per year. Remarkably, Khai Pham can be harvested just two weeks after cultivation, offering farmers a rapid return on investment.