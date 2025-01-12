Why watermeal could soon emerge as a Thai superfood

Rich in nutritional benefits and easy to cultivate, this species of aquatic plant is commonly found in swamps in the North and Northeast of Thailand, where locals include them in Kaeng Om and Kaeng Kua curries, as well as fried and steamed eggs.
Research shows that watermeal helps boost immunity and prevent illness, because it is rich in protein, carbohydrates, fat, amino acids and antioxidants.
Watermeal is considered an alternative for people who dislike vegetables, as they can be included in savouries and desserts, such as salads, pizza, bread, cookies, ice-cream and smoothies.
This alternative protein resource can also be processed as meatballs, sausages, noodles and instant drinks.
Recently, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and Federation of Thai Industries included watermeal among superfoods in a bid to boost farmers’ income and the country’s competitiveness.
Watermeal cultivation consumes less resources than soybean, and also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, watermeal contains amino acids similar to chicken eggs, while its antioxidants can relieve constipation and anaemia.