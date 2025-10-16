10 Health Ministry hospitals in financial crisis, minister orders accounting audit

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Thursday that hospitals facing financial losses are often those serving smaller populations and therefore receive insufficient budget allocations to cover their operating costs. He added that capitation-based funding may also be inadequate, necessitating closer review.
He said he had discussed the matter with Dr Somruek Chungsaman, the ministry’s permanent secretary, and several solutions are being considered, including possible resource sharing between larger hospitals and those in sparsely populated areas.
“The overall healthcare structure remains strong,” Pattana affirmed. “Only a few hospitals with small populations or specialised treatment requirements may suffer occasional or continuous losses, but nationally and regionally, the system remains stable.”
According to Dr Somruek, the deficits stem from three key issues:
Dr Somruek revealed that in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, 10 hospitals were classified at financial crisis level 7, indicating severe liquidity problems. Some of these institutions have faced repeated financial troubles.
“The minister has ordered private accounting firms to conduct audits,” he said. “They will review management efficiency, assess whether investments are justified, and analyse if fixed costs are excessively high. Once completed, the findings will be presented and explained to hospital executives for corrective action.”