10 Health Ministry hospitals in financial crisis, minister orders accounting audit

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Thursday that hospitals facing financial losses are often those serving smaller populations and therefore receive insufficient budget allocations to cover their operating costs. He added that capitation-based funding may also be inadequate, necessitating closer review.

He said he had discussed the matter with Dr Somruek Chungsaman, the ministry’s permanent secretary, and several solutions are being considered, including possible resource sharing between larger hospitals and those in sparsely populated areas.

“The overall healthcare structure remains strong,” Pattana affirmed. “Only a few hospitals with small populations or specialised treatment requirements may suffer occasional or continuous losses, but nationally and regionally, the system remains stable.”