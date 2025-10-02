Drivers warned as small sinkhole appears on Rama 1 Road outside Police General Hospital

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 02, 2025

A small hole on Rama 1 Road in front of Bangkok’s Police General Hospital has left drivers alarmed. Authorities are carrying out temporary repairs to ensure safety.

The Pathumwan District Office on Wednesday reported inspecting a small sinkhole that appeared on Rama 1 Road in front of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

Drivers warned as small sinkhole appears on Rama 1 Road outside Police General Hospital

District chief Norathep Chupool, together with officials from the civil engineering and municipal offices, visited the site in response to complaints regarding the formation of a cavity on the road. They found the sinkhole to be approximately 70 centimetres deep and 40 centimetres wide, located directly in front of the hospital and opposite CentralWorld shopping mall.

Drivers warned as small sinkhole appears on Rama 1 Road outside Police General Hospital

The preliminary cause is believed to be soil erosion along the drainage pipeline in the area. The Pathumwan District Office has coordinated with the Bangkok Drainage Department and the Department of Civil Engineering to carry out temporary repairs to stabilise the site and prevent further hazards to road users.

Drivers warned as small sinkhole appears on Rama 1 Road outside Police General Hospital

Drivers warned as small sinkhole appears on Rama 1 Road outside Police General Hospital

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy