National Health Security Office confesses to hospital debt

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently addressed the financial situation of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), stating that the agency must urgently manage its finances as it owes money to virtually every hospital.
He mentioned that a proposal is underway to request a central budget allocation to clear these accounts, with the matter currently under consideration by the Bureau of the Budget.
Dr Atthaporn Limpanyalert, Deputy Secretary-General of the NHSO, confirmed the Prime Minister's statement, acknowledging that the NHSO indeed owes money to all hospitals on October 9, 2025.
Atthaporn explained that when the NHSO receives its annual budget from the government, funds are allocated through various methods:
This mechanism naturally means that the NHSO is always technically in debt to the hospitals at any given time.
The NHSO budget is calculated on a per-capita basis, like an insurance premium, determined by factors such as the service utilisation rate from the previous year, new services introduced, and inflation.
Dr Atthaporn stated, "This year, the budget is approximately 4,100 baht per person per year. The NHSO operates under a closed-end budget (a fixed amount that must cover all expenses)."
"When the budgeted amount is genuinely insufficient for example, due to a new policy or higher-than-expected service usage the NHSO is forced to request additional funds from the central budget reserve. The NHSO has currently requested approximately 8 billion baht from this central budget."
When asked if the requested central budget funds would be used directly to clear hospital debt, Dr Atthaporn clarified that the funds would cover several areas, but the majority would be used to reconcile expenses that exceeded initial projections.
He affirmed that once the central budget is secured, these outstanding accounts would be cleared immediately, as the figures are already documented.