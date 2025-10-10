National Health Security Office confesses to hospital debt

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently addressed the financial situation of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), stating that the agency must urgently manage its finances as it owes money to virtually every hospital.

He mentioned that a proposal is underway to request a central budget allocation to clear these accounts, with the matter currently under consideration by the Bureau of the Budget.

Dr Atthaporn Limpanyalert, Deputy Secretary-General of the NHSO, confirmed the Prime Minister's statement, acknowledging that the NHSO indeed owes money to all hospitals on October 9, 2025.