From longevity to lifestyle: Where Bangkok goes to work out

The growing health and longevity movement is no longer just a passing trend. It has evolved into a core lifestyle behaviour for modern Thai consumers.

According to Watsons Thailand’s Customer Trend Survey (late 2025), based on responses from over 4,000 members, Thais increasingly see health as a long-term investment that pays off in quality of life — not merely an expense to fix immediate problems.

The survey found that Thai consumers are prioritising a more holistic approach to wellness — integrating physical health, mental wellbeing and lifestyle habits. Over 72% said they value health as much as, or more than, beauty, reflecting the belief that “true beauty starts from inner balance.”

When asked about their main wellness goals, respondents ranked them as follows:

Weight control: 25.5%

Immunity enhancement: 21.3%

Better sleep: 19.7%

Mental health: 18.3%

Digestive health: 17.4%

These results signal a clear shift from short-term boosting habits to long-term, consistent health management — making wellness an integral part of daily life for Thais.