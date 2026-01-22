From longevity to lifestyle: Where Bangkok goes to work out

The growing health and longevity movement is no longer just a passing trend. It has evolved into a core lifestyle behaviour for modern Thai consumers.
According to Watsons Thailand’s Customer Trend Survey (late 2025), based on responses from over 4,000 members, Thais increasingly see health as a long-term investment that pays off in quality of life — not merely an expense to fix immediate problems.
The survey found that Thai consumers are prioritising a more holistic approach to wellness — integrating physical health, mental wellbeing and lifestyle habits. Over 72% said they value health as much as, or more than, beauty, reflecting the belief that “true beauty starts from inner balance.”
When asked about their main wellness goals, respondents ranked them as follows:
These results signal a clear shift from short-term boosting habits to long-term, consistent health management — making wellness an integral part of daily life for Thais.
Gone are the days when buying health products was seen as indulgent. Today, self-care spending is viewed as a long-term asset. Many now allocate a fixed “wellness budget” each month — just like dining or entertainment.
Over half of respondents set aside 1,000–3,000 baht per month, while one in four spends more than 3,000 baht.
This marks a major shift in priorities: health is not just a trend, but a new spending essential — an investment in lifelong wellbeing.
The Garmin Connect Data Report 2025 showed an 8% year-on-year increase in recorded fitness activities worldwide. The top five most popular sports were running, walking, cycling, strength training and cardio workouts.
Asian users, in particular, embraced a balance between cardio and strength-based exercise, while racket sports continued to gain popularity.
In Thailand, the leading activities were running, walking and strength training. The fastest-growing categories included meditation (up 148%), badminton (up 116%), tennis (up 65%) and Pilates (up 35%) — reflecting the growing awareness of mind-body balance among Thai fitness enthusiasts.
According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the city is home to dozens of public parks offering green space, lakes and fitness zones — ideal for both early-morning jogs and evening strolls.
Lumpini Park — Pathumwan district: Bangkok’s oldest and most iconic park, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. Ideal for joggers and group workouts, it features large running loops, tree-lined paths and a tranquil lake. Activities include walking, running, cycling, kayaking, paddle boating, yoga and aerobics. Facilities include parking, toilets, lockers and outdoor gym equipment. Open 4.30am – 10pm.
Benjakitti Park — Khlong Toei district: A vast “forest park” spanning 450 rai, Benjakitti combines lush greenery with sustainable design. It features a 5.8 km nature walk, 2.8 km running route and 3.4 km cycling path, plus kayak and duck-boat rentals. Highlights include a dog park, rare-plant learning area, music garden and 1.6 km skywalk. Open 5am – 9pm daily.
Wachirabenchathat Park (Rot Fai Park) — Chatuchak district: Nicknamed “the park of happiness,” this 375-rai space offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Popular for cycling, jogging and picnicking, it also features sports courts, a swimming pool, paddle-boat rentals and pet-friendly areas. Open 4.30am – 9pm daily.
Queen Sirikit Park — Chatuchak district: One of Thailand’s finest botanical gardens, home to over 2,000 plant species. Highlights include lotus ponds shaped like the Thai letter Sor and the letter S, royal cassia and lagerstroemia blooms, and shaded walking paths. Perfect for nature walks, running and photography. Open 5am – 7pm daily.
Benjasiri Park — Khlong Toei district: A compact green haven beside Phrom Phong BTS Station. The 29-rai park features 18 public sculptures by renowned Thai artists and a signature musical fountain. Ideal for jogging, yoga and family leisure. Open 4.30am – 10pm daily.
Chatuchak Park — Chatuchak district: The original park of the Chatuchak complex, also known as “Squirrel Park” for its abundant trees and friendly wildlife. Popular with locals for jogging, nature walks and relaxing by the ponds. Open 4.30am – 10pm daily.
Suan Luang Rama IX — Prawet district: Bangkok’s largest park and botanical garden, covering 500 rai. A peaceful escape featuring international gardens, paddle boating, cycling, yoga and aerobics zones. Open 5am – 7pm daily.
From luxury gyms to century-old parks, Bangkok continues to thrive as a wellness-driven city. The fusion of holistic health trends, community fitness culture and easy access to green spaces ensures that staying active has become both convenient and inspiring for residents and visitors alike.