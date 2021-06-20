Over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day and 20 deaths

It was fourth consecutive day with over 3,000 cases.

Of the total cases, 1,866 were local patients who tested positive in hospitals, 1,198 were found during proactive testing by state agencies, 578 were found infected in prisons, and 40 were arrivals from abroad.

Bangkok led the list of most cases with 836, followed by Samut Prakan (501), Samut Sakhon (192), Chonburi (175), and Nonthaburi (165).

Meanwhile, 2,401 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 218,131​.

So far, 156,333 have recovered and been discharged, 32,743 patients are still in hospitals (1,215 in severe condition, 351 of them on ventilators), and 1,629 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 178.96 million (up by 359, 020), 163.409 million of whom have recovered, 11.6 million are active cases (82, 725 in severe condition) and 3.88 million have died (up by 8,152).

Thailand ranks 78th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.4 million, followed by India 29.88 million, Brazil 17.88 million, France 5.76 million, and Turkey 5.37 million.

Meanwhile, another 51,973 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 52,122 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 7,587,178.