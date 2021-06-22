Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bussarakham field hospital extended for 2 months as virus rages in Bangkok

The life of Thailand’s largest field hospital has been extended for another two months to handle the rising Covid-19 caseload in Bangkok.

Bussarakham Hospital will remain open at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani until August 31, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattibhoom Vongrachit announced on Monday.

He added that the growing number of both Thai and foreign patients in metropolitan Bangkok meant the contract with Impact Arena, which was due to end on June 30, had been extended to August 31.

The capital logged another 624 cases on Monday.

Bussarakham is receiving an average of 81 new Covid-19 patients per day. A total of 3,094 cases have been admitted to the field hospital since it opened on May 14. Of these, 1,731 have recovered, 130 were referred to other hospitals, and 1,233 are still being treated. There were 928 vacant beds as of Monday.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

