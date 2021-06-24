Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cobra Gold 2021 to be cut down due to Covid-19

The annual “Cobra Gold” Thailand-US military training exercise will be adjusted down in terms of participating personnel and types of drills, military commander-in-chief General Chalermpol Srisawat said on Wednesday.

“The adjustment aims to make the programme more suitable with the current Covid-19 situation,” he said.

The training exercise will be divided into three parts and runs from July 12 to August 13.

One is the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Tabletop Exercise (HADR TTX) scheduled from July 12 to August 12 in Rayong and Sa Kaeo.

The other includes a military staff exercise (STAFFEX) and cyber exercise (Cyber-X), scheduled from August 2-13 at the Royal Thai Naval Air Division in Rayong.

The third part is land and sea training exercises from August 2-13 in Krabi, Chiang Mai, Lopburi, Rayong and Surin.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

