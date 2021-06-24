Cobra Gold 2021 to be cut down due to Covid-19

“The adjustment aims to make the programme more suitable with the current Covid-19 situation,” he said.

The training exercise will be divided into three parts and runs from July 12 to August 13.

One is the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Tabletop Exercise (HADR TTX) scheduled from July 12 to August 12 in Rayong and Sa Kaeo.

The other includes a military staff exercise (STAFFEX) and cyber exercise (Cyber-X), scheduled from August 2-13 at the Royal Thai Naval Air Division in Rayong.

The third part is land and sea training exercises from August 2-13 in Krabi, Chiang Mai, Lopburi, Rayong and Surin.