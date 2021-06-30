Thailand hits new high with 53 deaths, 4,786 infections

Of the new cases, 3,303 were tested in hospitals, 1,347 were found through proactive testing, 127 were in prisons and nine came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,826 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (433), Samut Sakhon (253), Chonburi (208), Nakhon Pathom (191), Pathum Thani (177), Songkhla (157), Nonthaburi (155) and Pattani (106).

Meanwhile, 2,415 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 259,301 infections, 207,479 have recovered and been discharged, 49,799 are still in hospitals, and 2,023 have died.

Meanwhile, another 189,131 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 66,603 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,672,706.