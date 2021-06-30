Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thailand hits new high with 53 deaths, 4,786 infections

Thailand was hit with a record high of 53 deaths and 4,786 new infections over a 24-hour period on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 259,301 infections and 2,023 deaths.

Of the new cases, 3,303 were tested in hospitals, 1,347 were found through proactive testing, 127 were in prisons and nine came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,826 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (433), Samut Sakhon (253), Chonburi (208), Nakhon Pathom (191), Pathum Thani (177), Songkhla (157), Nonthaburi (155) and Pattani (106).

Meanwhile, 2,415 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 259,301 infections, 207,479 have recovered and been discharged, 49,799 are still in hospitals, and 2,023 have died.

Meanwhile, another 189,131 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 66,603 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,672,706.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 182.58 million (up by 373,330), 167.17 million of whom have recovered, 11.46 million are active cases (79,918 in severe condition) and 3.95 million have died (up by 7,640).

Thailand ranks 73th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.52 million, followed by India with 30.36 million, Brazil 18.51 million, France 5.77 million, and Russia 5.49 million.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

