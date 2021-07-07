Saturday, July 17, 2021

Another 2 million doses of Sinovac land in Bangkok

The Chinese Embassy announced on Wednesday that 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine have arrived in Bangkok.

“So far, China has delivered 15 lots, totalling 14.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand,” the embassy said on its Facebook page.

From February 28 to July 7, Thailand has administered more than 11.06 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8.02 million people getting their first jab and 3.04 million getting their second jab.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

