Another 2 million doses of Sinovac land in Bangkok

“So far, China has delivered 15 lots, totalling 14.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand,” the embassy said on its Facebook page.
From February 28 to July 7, Thailand has administered more than 11.06 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8.02 million people getting their first jab and 3.04 million getting their second jab.
Published : July 07, 2021
By : The Nation
