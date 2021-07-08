Saturday, July 17, 2021

Most of Thailand to be hit by more rains, with heavy showers in some areas

Keep your umbrella handy: the Meteorological Department forecasts more rains with the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy showers in the North, the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast on Thursday as the monsoon trough prevails across the North and the Northeast while the moderate southwest monsoon hovers over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department warned people to beware of severe conditions and flash floods.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

