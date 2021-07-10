Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

A monsoon trough lies across the Central and Northeast of Thailand, while a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in some areas, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

People should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.

Waves 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and above three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 27-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thundershowers and heavy rains forecast for most parts of the country

Published : July 09, 2021

Most of Thailand to be hit by more rains, with heavy showers in some areas

Published : July 08, 2021

More rains forecast across country with isolated heavy showers in some areas

Published : July 07, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.