Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in some areas, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

People should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.

Waves 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and above three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 27-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department