Nattawut, MP Nattacha test positive for Covid-19 despite vaccine jabs

Former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In his Facebook post, he said he received the first AstraZeneca jab on June 8 this year. He apologised to people who had been in contact with him so far.

"I will contact the public health agency to receive medical treatment," he said.

Earlier, Move Forward Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat said on his Facebook page that he has been infected with Covid-19.

He said he had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, claiming that he had always complied with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He also apologised to people who had been in contact with him, and advised them to undergo 14-day isolation and take the Covid-19 test.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

