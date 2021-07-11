Nattawut, MP Nattacha test positive for Covid-19 despite vaccine jabs

Earlier, Move Forward Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat said on his Facebook page that he has been infected with Covid-19.

He said he had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, claiming that he had always complied with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He also apologised to people who had been in contact with him, and advised them to undergo 14-day isolation and take the Covid-19 test.