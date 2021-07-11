Newborn dies after Caesarean performed due to mothers Covid infection

The mother is safe and the body of the child has been sent to the family.
The Phrae Provincial Rescue Volunteer Association was requested to immediately bring the baby's body for the cremation ceremony.
In Phrae, there are 168 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the new wave, 67 of them are still in treatment, and three have died.
Published : July 11, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 11, 2021
Published : July 11, 2021
Published : July 11, 2021
Published : July 11, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021