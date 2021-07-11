Saturday, July 17, 2021

Newborn dies after Caesarean performed due to mothers Covid infection

A child delivered prematurely in its 28th week, as its mother was infected with the Covid-19 virus, died in Phrae province.

The mother is safe and the body of the child has been sent to the family.

The Phrae Provincial Rescue Volunteer Association was requested to immediately bring the baby's body for the cremation ceremony.

In Phrae, there are 168 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the new wave, 67 of them are still in treatment, and three have died.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

