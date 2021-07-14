Over 1,260 people sue Ming Dih Chemical for THB423m after blast at Bang Phli factory

The fiery blast occurred early in the morning at the company’s foam factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict. Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate to avoid danger or inhaling harmful substances. Firefighters brought the huge flames under control on July 6 after spending more than 26 hours battling the blaze.

The incident resulted in one death of a firefighting volunteer and 40 injuries.

“Total compensation demanded from the company is more than THB423 million,” Mongkhol said.

“This includes damage to over 100 houses, 138 cars and 12 motorcycles as well as medical treatment for injuries. We estimate more plaintiffs will show up to file lawsuits this week,” he added.