Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

Private hospital in Samut Prakan faces probe

A private hospital in Samut Prakans Thepharak district is under scrutiny for allegedly demanding an exorbitant amount of money for booking beds for Covid-19 patients.

The Department of Health Service Support opened an investigation after it received a sound clip from relatives of a Covid-19 patient, claiming that the private hospital had asked for more than THB100,000 for booking a bed, without any medications.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, the department director-general, said the department was jointly looking into the case along with the Samut Prakan Provincial Public Health Office.

He added that the private hospital officials had been summoned to the department next week for questioning.

"If the hospital is found guilty, the hospital operator would face at least two years' imprisonment, or 40,000 baht fine, or both," he said.

Meanwhile Arkom Praditsuwan, the department deputy director-general, said Covid-19 patients can receive treatment at government or private hospitals without any charges if they need emergency medication.

He also urged private hospitals to strictly adhere to laws and provide full medical treatment to Covid-19 patients.

"Hospitals have been asked to collect bills related to Covid-19 patients' medication to claim compensation from the National Health Security Office," he said.

 

He added that people can contact the Department of Health Service Support hotline 1426 for information related to private hospitals' charges.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

