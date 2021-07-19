Monday, July 19, 2021

New restrictions on malls, convenience stores in effect from Tuesday

The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) and Thai Shopping Centre Association (TSCA) on Monday effected changes to the opening hours of department stores, shopping malls and retail stores in 13 "dark red" provinces.

The new timings will come into effect from Tuesday.

The measures are in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's move to increase restrictions and the number of "dark red" provinces in a bid to curb the virus.

A Royal Gazette announcement on Sunday increased the number of "dark red" provinces to 13. They are: Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The presidents of TRA and TSCA, Yol Phokasub and Nopporn Witoonchart, said the new measures in the 13 provinces were:

1. Department stores and shopping malls can open only supermarkets, pharmacies, vaccination stations and state medical service centres until 8pm.

2. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and cash and carry stores located outside shopping malls can remain open until 8pm.

3. Convenience stores and fresh markets can open from 4am to 8pm.

4. Businesses outside shopping malls, such as pharmacies, financial institutions, post offices, retail stores and delivery services can operate with Covid-19 measures.

5. Department stores, shopping malls, retail stores, etc. must adhere to announcements issued by provincial government agencies (if any).

They added that retailers are ready to provide online shopping service.

"Supermarkets and convenience stores have implemented consumer goods management in a bid to relieve people's uncertainty over product shortage," they added.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

