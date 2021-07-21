Wednesday, July 21, 2021

10 more venue types closed in Dark Red Zone

The Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday tightened lockdown restrictions in 13 Dark Red Zone provinces by ordering another 10 types of venue to close.

CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said the closure order covers sport stadiums, swimming pools, sport fields, exhibition centres, learning centres, art galleries, libraries, museums, historical sites, child nurseries, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and public parks.


However, overnight nurseries in hospitals and overnight senior care facilities are permitted to remain open, while markets can only sell food and consumer goods.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

