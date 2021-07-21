10 more venue types closed in Dark Red Zone

CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said the closure order covers sport stadiums, swimming pools, sport fields, exhibition centres, learning centres, art galleries, libraries, museums, historical sites, child nurseries, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and public parks.
However, overnight nurseries in hospitals and overnight senior care facilities are permitted to remain open, while markets can only sell food and consumer goods.
Published : July 21, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 21, 2021
Published : July 21, 2021
Published : July 21, 2021
Published : July 21, 2021
Published : July 21, 2021