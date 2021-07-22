Thailand’s frontline medics get new, more efficient protective helmets

These PAPR helmets were developed in a collaboration between Ramathibodi Hospital and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).



Apart from being able to last up to eight hours, the helmet’s filter system traps pathogens, is light, quiet and streamlined for efficient use.



“So far, 300 PAPR helmets have been delivered to more than 35 hospitals across the country and another 200 are expected to be delivered within this month. The first batch was funded via Egat’s fundraising platform ‘Tejai’, and funds are being raised to produce another 500 helmets,” Surasak said.