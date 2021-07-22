Thursday, July 22, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s frontline medics get new, more efficient protective helmets

The powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) protective helmets with an eight-hour battery life will be a boon to frontline medics in the battle against Covid-19, said Dr Surasak Leelaudomlipi, Director of Ramathibodi Hospital on Wednesday.

These PAPR helmets were developed in a collaboration between Ramathibodi Hospital and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).


Apart from being able to last up to eight hours, the helmet’s filter system traps pathogens, is light, quiet and streamlined for efficient use.


“So far, 300 PAPR helmets have been delivered to more than 35 hospitals across the country and another 200 are expected to be delivered within this month. The first batch was funded via Egat’s fundraising platform ‘Tejai’, and funds are being raised to produce another 500 helmets,” Surasak said.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

