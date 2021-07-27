Tuesday, July 27, 2021

in-focus

Fah talai jone approved as treatment for Covid patients

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the use of fah talai jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) to treat asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 after a successful trial of the herbal remedy in prisons. -

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with fah talai jone would help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14000 new cases being reported daily.

The trial on infected prison inmates showed fah talai jone can prevent the virus from entering cells while also reducing viral replication, Ratchada said. The Corrections Department gave the herbal remedy to 11,800 inmates with mild symptoms and 99.02 per cent of them recovered, she added.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation recommends that asymptomatic patients take 180mg of fah talai jone per day, divided into three 60mg doses at mealtimes, said Ratchada.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
