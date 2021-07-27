Fah talai jone approved as treatment for Covid patients

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with fah talai jone would help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14000 new cases being reported daily.

The trial on infected prison inmates showed fah talai jone can prevent the virus from entering cells while also reducing viral replication, Ratchada said. The Corrections Department gave the herbal remedy to 11,800 inmates with mild symptoms and 99.02 per cent of them recovered, she added.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation recommends that asymptomatic patients take 180mg of fah talai jone per day, divided into three 60mg doses at mealtimes, said Ratchada.