life

Positive antigen test 'not enough' to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

The Department of Medical Services reiterated on Tuesday that people who test positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test kits will receive medical kits and treatment in Home Isolation.

Patients with a positive antigen test result who need Community Isolation or hospital treatment will be retested with the RT-CPR method and isolated from other patients while waiting for their result.


“Patients who test positive after using antigen test kits are categorised as ‘probable cases’ as 3-5 per cent of antigen test results are false positives,” said Somsak Akksilp, the department’s director-general.


“The subcommittee for medical treatment and rehabilitation resolved on July 23 that patients with a positive antigen test result will immediately receive medicines and Home Isolation treatment. If Community Isolation, hospital treatment, or any type of Covid-19 treatment accommodation is required, patients will need to be tested again via the RT-PCR method for a more accurate result and will be separated from other Covid-19 patients,” he said.


The new procedures are aimed at speeding up treatment in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, he added.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

