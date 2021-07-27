Positive antigen test ‘not enough’ to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

Patients with a positive antigen test result who need Community Isolation or hospital treatment will be retested with the RT-CPR method and isolated from other patients while waiting for their result.



“Patients who test positive after using antigen test kits are categorised as ‘probable cases’ as 3-5 per cent of antigen test results are false positives,” said Somsak Akksilp, the department’s director-general.



“The subcommittee for medical treatment and rehabilitation resolved on July 23 that patients with a positive antigen test result will immediately receive medicines and Home Isolation treatment. If Community Isolation, hospital treatment, or any type of Covid-19 treatment accommodation is required, patients will need to be tested again via the RT-PCR method for a more accurate result and will be separated from other Covid-19 patients,” he said.



The new procedures are aimed at speeding up treatment in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, he added.