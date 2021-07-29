Thursday, July 29, 2021

NHSO begs private clinics in Bangkok to help look after home-isolation patients

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) called on 3,000 private clinics in Bangkok on Wednesday to help treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms in a bid to help community clinics.

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, NHSO secretary-general, said more than 200 community clinics have been told to provide treatment to patients with mild symptoms who are isolating at home. However, with the number of cases rising quickly, these clinics are overwhelmed, and many patients are being left behind.


“The NHSO urges the more than 3,000 privately owned clinics in Bangkok that are not under NHSO’s jurisdiction to start providing treatment for these patients. NHSO will hold a meeting via Zoom on August 3 from 9am to 11am to provide information about the system, including compensation, rapid test kits and home isolation guidelines. Clinics willing to participate can provide treatment to patients immediately after NHSO’s approval,” Dr Jadej said.


Those who want to attend the August 3 meeting can register via https://forms.gle/v19y2GPZiwh2wntu5
 or call (061) 420 3025, (061) 418 6734 or (089) 969 6492.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
