Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to Define the Future of Finance

New for this year at Money20/20 Asia is the Intersection Stage exploring the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), addressing how banks, fintechs, and emerging technologies are reshaping the global financial ecosystem. The stage brings together leaders from major financial institutions and well-known fintech companies to discuss how innovation, regulation, and new financial infrastructure are transforming areas such as digital assets, trust and cybersecurity, and cross-border payments. Speakers include for example Siddharth Gupta of Bank of America, Sabih Behzad of Deutsche Bank, Fangfang Jiang of International Finance Corporation, Kenneth Chan of Webull, and Siva Kumar of Sumsub, who will share insights on regulatory innovation, digital asset adoption, developments in stablecoin, tokenization, blockchain‑enabled settlement, and how new payment rails are enabling faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.

The show includes the Startup & Investor Park, a dedicated space where leading fintech founders from Asia connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision-makers. 20 standout startups from across APAC have been selected, highlighting the Park’s commitment to quality, innovation, and real-world impact. Over three days, the Park will host founder-focused sessions, investor meetups, startup showcases, and pitch competitions to accelerate early-stage growth. Startups will also compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator, which offers SGD 70,000 in non-dilutive prize money, access to the Investment Readiness Program, and expert coaching.

Money20/20 Asia will also feature fintech unicorns and high‑growth innovators, including Revolut, Bolttech, Fireblocks, Circle, Bitkub, AppWorks, and Incognia, alongside technology leaders such as Meta, Finastra, FIS, and Publicis Sapient.

“The digital asset landscape across Asia is evolving at remarkable speed, and platforms like Money20/20 Asia play a vital role in bringing together innovators, regulators, and ecosystem builders to shape that future. As the region's leading blockchain and digital asset company, Bitkub is proud to be part of the global conversation on how tokenization, digital identity, and next-generation financial infrastructure can unlock new economic opportunities and drive inclusive growth for millions across the region.” said Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.



Stages

In addition to the Intersection Stage Money20/20 Asia 2026 will feature three more stages, each delivering a distinct lens on the future of money:

Summit Stage: headline keynotes and industry‑defining conversations

headline keynotes and industry‑defining conversations Exchange Stage: deep‑dive discussions on payments, banking, digital assets, AI, and regulation

deep‑dive discussions on payments, banking, digital assets, AI, and regulation Discovery Stage: spotlighting emerging founders and early‑stage innovation



Program Highlights from the Agenda

The 2026 agenda highlights the show’s core themes of digital assets, cross-border payments, AI, and regulation, and includes several high-impact sessions such as:

Day 1: The Future of Tokenised Markets in Asia, featuring HashKey Tokenisation, Fireblocks, Circle

The Future of Tokenised Markets in Asia, featuring HashKey Tokenisation, Fireblocks, Circle Day 1: Real‑Time Cross‑Border Payments: The Next Leap Forward, with Nium, Thunes, Tazapay, Airwallex

Real‑Time Cross‑Border Payments: The Next Leap Forward, with Nium, Thunes, Tazapay, Airwallex Day 2: AI‑Driven Financial Inclusion Across APAC, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Trust Bank Singapore

AI‑Driven Financial Inclusion Across APAC, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Trust Bank Singapore Day 2: The Creator Economy Meets Finance at the Intersection Stage, featuring Meta, Publicis Sapient, and leading digital creators

The Creator Economy Meets Finance at the Intersection Stage, featuring Meta, Publicis Sapient, and leading digital creators Day 3: Regulation for the Next Decade with regulators from Bank of Thailand, MAS, BSP, OJK Indonesia, Bangladesh Bank, Labuan FSA, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand



About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast‑moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry‑shaping deals, build world‑changing partnerships, and unlock future‑defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 21–23, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.