Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to Define the Future of Finance

Bangkok, Thailand, 18 March, 2026: Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announced 250 confirmed speakers from a total of 39 countries taking their stages at Money20/20 Asia happening in Bangkok on April 21–23, 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).
This year’s theme ‘From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity’, is exploring how the next wave of financial innovation can deliver real outcomes across the APAC region. From digital public infrastructure and embedded finance to AI‑powered services and inclusive financial design, Money20/20 Asia will examine how technology moves beyond capability to create genuine human impact. With a speaker lineup drawn from across Asia, the show will unpack the trends, breakthroughs, and strategies shaping the future of money.
Money20/20 Asia brings together speakers from over 40 global and regional banks, including Standard Chartered, HSBC, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, EPAA/World Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Maybank, J.P. Morgan, KASIKORNBANK, and Trust Bank Singapore to name a few. Experts from leading payment providers including Visa, Nium, Thunes, PPRO, Tazapay, Mastercard, Razorpay, FiServ, Brankas, JusPay and others will discuss the evolution of payments across the region.
“Money20/20 Asia is a platform for ideas that shapes the industry and this year’s lineup of 250+ speakers reflect the extraordinary progress happening across APAC. From digital assets and payments to AI and financial inclusion, the conversations in Bangkok will define the future of money across the region and beyond. We’re excited to bring together the leaders who are not only observing change, but actively creating it.” said Danny Levy, Executive Vice President & MD APAC & Middle East.
The 2026 keynote roster highlights a group of standout leaders shaping the future of finance across Asia and beyond. Some of the keynote speakers include: Faizul Ariff Ali, Governor, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Djasur Djumaev, Founder & CEO, Uzum, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank, Peng Ooi Goh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Silverlake Group and Anna Liu, CEO, HashKey Tokenisation.
“Thailand is emerging as a key financial innovation hub in Asia, and Money20/20 Asia provides a vital platform for us to connect with global leaders, building the future of finance. As digital transformation accelerates across the region, we see tremendous opportunity for collaboration, new business models, and technologies that will strengthen Thailand’s role in the regional financial network.” said, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank.
New for this year at Money20/20 Asia is the Intersection Stage exploring the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), addressing how banks, fintechs, and emerging technologies are reshaping the global financial ecosystem. The stage brings together leaders from major financial institutions and well-known fintech companies to discuss how innovation, regulation, and new financial infrastructure are transforming areas such as digital assets, trust and cybersecurity, and cross-border payments. Speakers include for example Siddharth Gupta of Bank of America, Sabih Behzad of Deutsche Bank, Fangfang Jiang of International Finance Corporation, Kenneth Chan of Webull, and Siva Kumar of Sumsub, who will share insights on regulatory innovation, digital asset adoption, developments in stablecoin, tokenization, blockchain‑enabled settlement, and how new payment rails are enabling faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.
The show includes the Startup & Investor Park, a dedicated space where leading fintech founders from Asia connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision-makers. 20 standout startups from across APAC have been selected, highlighting the Park’s commitment to quality, innovation, and real-world impact. Over three days, the Park will host founder-focused sessions, investor meetups, startup showcases, and pitch competitions to accelerate early-stage growth. Startups will also compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator, which offers SGD 70,000 in non-dilutive prize money, access to the Investment Readiness Program, and expert coaching.
Money20/20 Asia will also feature fintech unicorns and high‑growth innovators, including Revolut, Bolttech, Fireblocks, Circle, Bitkub, AppWorks, and Incognia, alongside technology leaders such as Meta, Finastra, FIS, and Publicis Sapient.
“The digital asset landscape across Asia is evolving at remarkable speed, and platforms like Money20/20 Asia play a vital role in bringing together innovators, regulators, and ecosystem builders to shape that future. As the region's leading blockchain and digital asset company, Bitkub is proud to be part of the global conversation on how tokenization, digital identity, and next-generation financial infrastructure can unlock new economic opportunities and drive inclusive growth for millions across the region.” said Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.
In addition to the Intersection Stage Money20/20 Asia 2026 will feature three more stages, each delivering a distinct lens on the future of money:
The 2026 agenda highlights the show’s core themes of digital assets, cross-border payments, AI, and regulation, and includes several high-impact sessions such as:
About Money20/20
Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast‑moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry‑shaping deals, build world‑changing partnerships, and unlock future‑defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 21–23, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.