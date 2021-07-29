Battling on busy Bangkok road

A battle was brewing in the middle of Bangkok evening rush hour on Wednesday, with a pick-up truck chasing a sedan and eventually pushing it to the kerb.
The driver and passenger in the pick-up truck were seen carrying weapons.
Once the sedan was jammed against the road barrier, two men jumped out of the pick-up.
One climbed onto the roof of the sedan and began smashing the window with a long knife, while another began hitting it with a piece of wood.
The reason behind the battle is still unknown and police have taken both drivers in for interrogation.
Published : July 29, 2021
By : The Nation
