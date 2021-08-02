Two teens nabbed for running underage prostitution ring in Kanchanaburi

Officers also rescued two 15-year-olds who had been brought to the hotel by the suspects to provide sexual services.

Police said they had been keeping an eye on the Twitter account “@aethanwawadi”, which offered to procure girls aged 16 to 18 at a fee of 1,300 baht per session. The account, which only offered services in Kanchanaburi, has more than 7,000 followers.

“The two suspects, claiming to be mature women of 25, would invite young girls to join their business,” police officers said. “They would drive the girls to the hotel their client was at and collect the money. They would then pocket 400 baht as their fee and give 900 baht to the girls.”

The suspects reportedly said they had been running the business for about two months because most brothels in the province have been shut down in police crackdowns.