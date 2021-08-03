Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Vaccines donated by UK government arriving today

The 415,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine donated by the UK government will arrive in Thailand on Tuesday, according to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“Today vaccines are leaving the UK to Thailand to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” the office said.

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health of Thailand reported that in the past 24 hours there were 18,901 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 743 of them in prisons.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

