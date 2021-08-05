Thai medics learn how to administer Pfizer shots efficiently

“The training was provided by Zuellig Pharma, the company that is in charge of delivering the vaccine across the country. The training session was held to ensure medical personnel use the vaccine efficiently,” DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said.



“The training session also included a demonstration from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute’s director, Kitpong Sunchatawirul, and his team on administering the vaccine correctly,” Opas added.



“This training aims to help all hospitals and medical personnel to provide vaccination services correctly based on academic principles, to ensure people receive quality vaccine that is safe and has great potential in stimulating the immune system,” he said.