RT-PCR test document sufficient for Covid-19 patients to file insurance claim

Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, the secretary-general of the office, said that the current pandemic situation was severe. Many patients infected with Covid-19 are experiencing difficulty in getting medical treatment and certificates from hospitals due to difficulty in travel.
The office has issued the order to protect the benefits of the insured under the Covid-19 insurance policy, as payments have been delayed in many cases, Suthipon said.
Published : August 08, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 07, 2021
Published : August 07, 2021
Published : August 06, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021
Published : August 08, 2021