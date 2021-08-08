Sunday, August 08, 2021

in-focus

RT-PCR test document sufficient for Covid-19 patients to file insurance claim

Insurance companies should use Covid-19 documents that can verify the identity of those who have been tested by RT-PCR method for the virus from a laboratory accredited by the Department of Science instead of a report or certificate from a doctor for the payment of benefits under the Covid-19 insurance policy, the Office of Insurance Commission has said.

Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, the secretary-general of the office, said that the current pandemic situation was severe. Many patients infected with Covid-19 are experiencing difficulty in getting medical treatment and certificates from hospitals due to difficulty in travel.

The office has issued the order to protect the benefits of the insured under the Covid-19 insurance policy, as payments have been delayed in many cases, Suthipon said.

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Biden pushes harder for masks, vaccines amid surge of U.S. COVID-19 cases

Published : August 08, 2021

U.S. president urges unvaccinated Americans to get a jab to avoid "needless toll"

Published : August 07, 2021

Half of total U.S. population fully vaccinated: CDC

Published : August 07, 2021

Foreigners in Thailand can now book their first Covid-19 jab

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

Published : August 08, 2021

Volunteer applications for Chula Covid vaccine close ahead of schedule

Published : August 08, 2021

Suspect in death of Swiss tourist says he intended to rob not kill

Published : August 08, 2021

Supportive Covid nurse wins netizens hearts

Published : August 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.