Biden pushes harder for masks, vaccines amid surge of U.S. COVID-19 cases

PUSHING FOR MASKS, VACCINES

The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted the CDC to issue new guidelines on mask wearing, and some areas are returning to restrictions seen last year during the height of the pandemic.

Mask wearing has been a subject of controversy in the United States for more than a year, with a significant chunk of the population refusing to wear masks for many different reasons. Some believe such choices are up to the individual, others believe - against current data - that masks do not necessarily protect against the virus.

Recent weeks have also seen a marked increase in the number of private sector companies promoting vaccinations for those who want to return to the office.

In a sharp about face of previous statements, recent days saw Biden say he would like to see companies move toward mandates.

Biden announced in recent days that all federal workers must be vaccinated or be required to wear masks and undergo regular testing.

Biden also said he believes more cities and states should institute rules like those in New York City, where customers at restaurants, gyms and other venues are required to be vaccinated.

Many Americans refuse to get the jab in the belief that the side effects will be worse than COVID-19 itself. Others believe conspiracy theories about the vaccines, which are widely circulated on social media.

As of Friday, 50 percent of the U.S. population - more than 165.9 million people - had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua: "Many public and private sector organizations have instituted mask and vaccine requirements."

"Some leaders oppose this but they are in states with low vaccination rates and high COVID rates," West said.

An article published on Yalemedicine.org, one of Yale University's websites, said people who are fully vaccinated "appear to have strong protection against Delta compared to those who aren't... But anyone who is unvaccinated and not practicing preventive strategies is at high risk for infection by the new variant."