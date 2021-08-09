New modular ICU at Bangkok hospital can treat 40 severe Covid cases

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said after overseeing the preparations that the BMA had improved the field hospital's first storey that was previously used to support yellow-coded patients -- patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms -- into a modular ICU to support more red-coded patients.

He added that the modular ICU would start accepting patients from Sunday afternoon.

"So far, the field hospital has opened four modular ICUs but they are all occupied right now," he said. "Medical staff from Ratchaphiphat and Thonburi Hospitals are responsible to treat patients here."