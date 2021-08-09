Monday, August 09, 2021

New modular ICU at Bangkok hospital can treat 40 severe Covid cases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Sunday opened a new modular ICU at Ratchaphiphat 1 Field Hospital in Bangkok to support another 40 red-coded patients -- Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said after overseeing the preparations that the BMA had improved the field hospital's first storey that was previously used to support yellow-coded patients -- patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms -- into a modular ICU to support more red-coded patients.

He added that the modular ICU would start accepting patients from Sunday afternoon.

"So far, the field hospital has opened four modular ICUs but they are all occupied right now," he said. "Medical staff from Ratchaphiphat and Thonburi Hospitals are responsible to treat patients here."

He added that since the first one was opened at the field hospital on July 10, some 200 patients had been treated here, and more than 50 patients had returned home.

"Ratchaphiphat 1 Field Hospital also has 160 beds to support Covid-19 patients -- 80 for red-coded patients and 80 for yellow-coded patients," he added.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : The Nation

