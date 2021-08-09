Visitors to Chiang Mai hot springs at risk for Covid

Mae On district chief, acting Lieutenant Nopparat Supakikosol said 26 out of 80 people linked to the hot springs had tested positive over the weekend.

Of the 26, 17 cases were found on Saturday, among them eight were employees of the tourist site, eight ran restaurants in the vicinity and one worked at an orchid farm nearby. On Sunday, nine people linked to the hot springs tested positive, making San Kamphaeng a cluster of infections.