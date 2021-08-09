Monday, August 09, 2021

Visitors to Chiang Mai hot springs at risk for Covid

People who have visited the San Kamphaeng hot springs in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district between July 25 and August 7 should urgently get tested for Covid-19, the authorities announced on Monday.

Mae On district chief, acting Lieutenant Nopparat Supakikosol said 26 out of 80 people linked to the hot springs had tested positive over the weekend.

Of the 26, 17 cases were found on Saturday, among them eight were employees of the tourist site, eight ran restaurants in the vicinity and one worked at an orchid farm nearby. On Sunday, nine people linked to the hot springs tested positive, making San Kamphaeng a cluster of infections.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : The Nation

Published : August 09, 2021

