Thailand’s arsenal against Covid-19...

However, 76.1 per cent of the population has not been inoculated, 23.9 per cent have received at least one jab, and of them 6.7 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 0.3 per cent have received a booster shot.



The government has either put in orders or imported vaccines registered with the Thai FDA.

The vaccines are:

AstraZeneca: Produced by Siam Bioscience under the support of AstraZeneca (Thailand)

Sinovac (CoronaVac): Imported from China by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen): Imported by Janssen Cilag Co, Ltd

Moderna: Imported by Zuellig Pharma Ltd

Sinopharm (Covilo): Imported by Biogenetech Co.,Ltd

Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty): Imported by Pfizer (Thailand)

The two vaccines currently being assessed are: